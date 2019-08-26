Not guilty plea for Patriots safety Chung on cocaine charge

Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
Posted 10:12 AM, August 26, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LACONIA, N.H.  — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has waived a court appearance in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Documents filed Monday canceled a scheduled arraignment Wednesday. A message was left for an attorney representing Chung.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, New Hampshire, were called to Chung’s home June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.

Chung has not played in any preseason games and Coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer a question about his status last week.

Chung’s now scheduled for a Nov. 8 court appearance.

