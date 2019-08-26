Pachaug State Forest spraying for mosquitoes carrying EEE virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRISWOLD -- Pachaug State Forest was closed to the public Monday evening to spray for Mosquitoes.

This coming after the state already closed overnight camping in the area. Mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, which is also known as EEE.

"We put to additional traps and we’re getting additional isolation's when it spilled over into the mammal biting species the decision was made we need to be taking further action now," DEEP Mosquito Management Coordinator, Roger Wolfe explained.

The state sprayed the forest's campground and working roads. The EEE virus can cause a rare brain infection and can be fatal to humans and horses.

In Connecticut, there have been no reported cases this summer.

However, there have been four reported cases, including one fatal just to our north in Massachusetts.

Wolfe says that New England "EEE flairs up every few years or so and this is just a bad year." The last time the forest was sprayed was in 2013.

The CDC explained that on average there are only seven reported cases across the United States.

The CDC also stated that human cases are very rare because of where the transmission process takes place -- swampy areas where there is lower population.

Some ways to protect yourself are wearing loose fitting clothing, covering exposed skin and using repellents.

Pachaug State Forest will be open during the day for recreation.