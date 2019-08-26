× PD: Man faces multiple charges after hitting, seriously injuring pedestrian

BRISTOL — Police say 22-year-old Clayton Nogiec has been arrested and charged following a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash happened on Jerome Avenue near Swanson Drive. The investigation, police say, determined Nogiec was driving southbound on Jerome Avenue. Nogiec then reportedly struck the male pedestrian who was walking his dog near Swanson Drive and fled the scene.

Nogiec was later found and arrested near Farmington Avenue.

Police have charged Nogeic with the following:

Assault 2nd degree w/ a motor vehicle

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drug

Evading responsibility

Operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device

Possession of a controlled substance

Failure to drive right

Nogiec was heald on a $25,000 bond.

Police say the pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The dog was taken to a local vet for treatment.