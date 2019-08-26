× PD: Shooting suspect dead after barricading themselves inside a home

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport police said 28-year-old Jovan Boyd is dead from an apparent gunshot wound after he barricaded himself inside a home. The incident stemmed from a shooting Sunday night.

According to police, they were called to a home on Gilman Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they did not immediately find a victim. Soon after, officers met with a woman who drove to police headquarters after being shot by Boyd, an ex-boyfriend, police said. Another woman and a child were reportedly also in the car with the victim, but they were not injured.

The victim was then taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment for her wound which was considered not critical.

Police said Boyd was then tracked to a home on Pacific Street when he was seen by officers. He ran, according to police, and was able to make it inside the home before he could be apprehended. According to police, Boyd indicated he was armed and he would not surrender to police.

A police negotiator made contact with Boyd, police said, but was unsuccessful in getting Boyd to come out of the home.

According to police, telephone contact was lost with Boyd around 3:15 a.m.

At 6:15 a.m., police tried using several techniques to get Boyd to emerge from the home but they were unsuccessful.

Police say Boyd was later found in the basement of the home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Bridgeport police continue to investigate the incident.