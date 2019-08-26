× PD: Teen dead following scooter, motorcycle accident in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said 17-year-old Thalles Costa DeLima has died following a scooter vs. motorcycle accident last Monday.

Hartford Police Department released the following information:

We are sad to announce that 17-year-old Thalles Costa DeLima has been pronounced deceased from injuries sustained from a scooter and motorcycle collision last Monday evening. This marks the 8th traffic related fatality so far this year in the City of Hartford. -Lt. PC

At this time, no word if any arrests, if any, will be made. No other details have been released.