Pharmacy to close in Litchfield town center

Posted 8:59 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, August 26, 2019

LITCHFIELD — A small-town pharmacy that has operated for 68 years in Litchfield is closing its doors this week.

The owners of Murphy’s Pharmacy say the low reimbursement rate by customers’ insurance companies and competition from chains are too much to overcome for the family-owned business in the town center.

The Republican-American reports the owners, Mark Murphy and his sister, Marla Golden, have sold the business to CVS, which has a store in Litchfield.

Murphy and Golden wrote in a letter to customers that the decision to sell is bittersweet. Golden said they had reached the point where they were worrying whether they could pay their bills.

The final day for the pharmacy will be Thursday.

