Police identify man killed in Thomaston crash

Posted 8:52 PM, August 26, 2019

THOMASTON — A Harwinton man has died following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night.

Harwinton Police Department said around 8:32 p.m., they responded to the area of 1085 Waterbury Road on a report of a motor vehicle collision.

“As a result of the collision one of involved parties who was operating the Kia Optima was pronounced deceased at Waterbury Hospital, due to injuries sustained in the collision,” police said.

Police have identified Thomas Hill, 54, of Harwinton as the person dead. Police said the operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

