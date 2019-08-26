× Report: Patriots starting center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clot

FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots starting center David Andrews was hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs, according to NESN.

Andrews, who’s started 55 of the last 57 games for the Super Bowl champs, has been hospitalized with blood clots.

This is true. David Andrews has had one blood clot, sources confirm. A very scary situation. https://t.co/opuh3W03Ge — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.