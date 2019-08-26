Report: Patriots starting center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clot

Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
Posted 8:16 PM, August 26, 2019, by

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 22: David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots exits the field after the preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH —  New England Patriots starting center David Andrews was hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs, according to NESN.

Andrews, who’s started 55 of the last 57 games for the Super Bowl champs, has been hospitalized with blood clots.

This story is developing and will be updated.

 

