Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

#SHARE61: National Dog Day

Posted 6:37 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29AM, August 26, 2019

It’s National Dog Day! Share your dog, puppy, and all-around canine pictures with us by using #SHARE61, email us at share61@fox61.com, or submit them through the FOX61 news app! Your dog’s photo may make it onto the news!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.