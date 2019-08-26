Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Mayflower II almost ready for launch in Mystic

Posted 6:24 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35PM, August 26, 2019

MYSTIC – It’s been three years since the Mayflower II, a 60-year-old wooden replica of the famed 1620 Pilgrim vessel, came to Connecticut for a full restoration.

The shipbuilding experts at the Mystic Seaport Museum have made the Mayflower II project a labor of love.

Quentin Snediker, the director of shipyard preservation at Mystic Seaport Museum said of the work, “you start to look at it as a whole and you really start to appreciate the magnitude of this accomplishment.”

The Mayflower II, 130 feet long and 42 feet high will be put in the water on September 7th where the staff and the public will celebrate the accomplishment.

The ship will stay in Mystic through the winter and then head to Boston sometime in the spring, then head to its home port at Plymouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

To find out more about the restoration of the Mayflower II  and its mission as a floating museum click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.