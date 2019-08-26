The Mayflower II almost ready for launch in Mystic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC – It’s been three years since the Mayflower II, a 60-year-old wooden replica of the famed 1620 Pilgrim vessel, came to Connecticut for a full restoration.

The shipbuilding experts at the Mystic Seaport Museum have made the Mayflower II project a labor of love.

Quentin Snediker, the director of shipyard preservation at Mystic Seaport Museum said of the work, “you start to look at it as a whole and you really start to appreciate the magnitude of this accomplishment.”

The Mayflower II, 130 feet long and 42 feet high will be put in the water on September 7th where the staff and the public will celebrate the accomplishment.

The ship will stay in Mystic through the winter and then head to Boston sometime in the spring, then head to its home port at Plymouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

To find out more about the restoration of the Mayflower II and its mission as a floating museum click here.