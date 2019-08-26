× Two men armed with a machete and crowbar rob Cromwell Taco Bell: Police

CROMWELL — Police said two men armed with a machete and crowbar robbed the Taco Bell location early Monday morning.

Police said at 2:36 am they received a 911 call reporting a robbery at Taco Bell on Shunpike Rd. Police said two men, one armed with a machete and one with a crowbar, entered the restaurant through an unlocked door. “The men had the employees empty a safe, and then empty their pockets of valuables. The men then lead the employees out of the rear exit and had them wait outside while they fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. There were no reported injuries from the employees,” said police.

Officers saw a tan colored Honda Accord leaving the area with its headlights off and attempted to stop the vehicle which fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was terminated on Rt. 9.

Police said there were four people inside the vehicle. One was described as a black male, wearing a black colored hooded type sweatshirt and another was described as a white male, wearing a grey colored hooded type sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or individuals involved is asked to contact Cromwell Police at 860-635-2256 (Case #19-9251).