Widespread phone outage in Bridgeport: City officials

BRIDGEPORT — Resident and government offices are being affected by a city wide outage of phones using Frontier Communictations.

Bridgeport officials said in an email, “ITS has received confirmation of a “Frontier Communications” City-wide outage affecting phone service for numerous residences and businesses. This outage is affecting INCOMING calls from residents and businesses that have Frontier as their carrier. OUTGOING calls for our city lines are also affected as we also have Frontier service for office telecommunications at MMGC, City Hall, BPD, BFD, BPS, Bridgeport Public Library, and other city facilities such as the Health Department at East Main Street.

Officials said “As all city offices are affected, you may not be able to receive or make calls from city office phones. Frontier is aware of this issue and actively working on restoring proper service. We currently do not have an ETA for return of service, but will provide notification when we receive an update.”

Officials said mobile phones and the City’s Emergency Communications Center are operating properly.