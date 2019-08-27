1 dead, 5 injured in collapse at Bronx construction site: FDNY

Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
BRONX — WPIX — A construction worker and five others are injured after a building under construction collapsed in the Bronx Tuesday, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Calls first came in around 11:15 a.m. for the collapse at a construction site at 92 East 208th St., near Steuben Avenue, according to officials.

According to the FDNY, the second floor of the building collapsed onto the first floor.

Five construction workers at the scene at the time of the incident have been hospitalized, two of which suffered serious injuries, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Crews worked to recover the trapped worker, who has succumbed to injuries, fire officials said.

