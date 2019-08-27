× 3 more towns with mosquitoes test positive for EEE

HARTFORD — Officials say mosquitoes trapped in Voluntown, North Stonington and Stonington have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Some of the mosquito traps contained mosquito species that are known to bite humans, according to Ledge Light Health District.

“All residents of Voluntown, North Stonington and Stonington are advised to avoid outdoor activities from one hour before to one hour after dawn and dusk,” said Ledge Light Health District in a release.

Ledge Light Health District said EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes. They go on to say that the virus has been found in trapped mosquitoes in Connecticut, but only one person has died from EEE to date.

Additional precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

Use mosquito netting if sleeping outdoors.

contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure. When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours)

and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months

Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire Swings, clogged gutters.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.

Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.

