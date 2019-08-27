5.7 million children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

Contigo is recalling over 5 million water bottles after a choking hazard was reported.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles should immediately stop being used. The recall stems from over 140 reported incidents where the spout detached from the bottle, and 18 of them were found in children’s mouths.

CPSC describes the product:

The base and cover of the clear silicon spout will always be BLACK. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four bottle colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

The bottle was sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

CPSC asks people who have the bottles take them away from the children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

The recall affects about 5.7 million bottles.

More details can be found here.