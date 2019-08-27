Cars driving past bus stop signs are causing a concern as kids head back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Nearly one-third of all child pedestrian fatalities occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., which is exactly why Connecticut State Police are reminding drivers and students to be aware while out on the roads- whether biking, walking or driving.

Connecticut State Police have some safety tips for drivers as school starts up again.

FOX61 caught on camera a driver flying right through a school bus stop sign on Capital Avenue in Hartford- breaking a state law.

It’s something many say happen way to often as thousands of students across the state head back to school.

Connecticut State Police released a list of back-to-school safety tips this week that include:

Parents talk to their children about traveling safely to and from school

Drivers to be most cautious between the hours of six to nine a.m. and two to five p.m.

To slow down in school zones

Stop for school buses when their sign is up and lights are flashing

300,000 Connecticut students are set to ride the bus to and from school every day.

The cost for drivers who ignore that red stop sign isn’t cheap, they’re looking at a $470 fine.

Hartford Public Schools reacted to safety concerns this week, releasing a statement:

"On behalf of Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez, the transportation department and everyone else at Hartford Public Schools, we ask that the public be aware that school is back in session here in Hartford - as well as everywhere else in the coming days and weeks. there will be a lot more students out and about trying to cross the street, so we ask that drivers remember to heed stop signals and be conscious of buses during the new school year."