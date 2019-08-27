× Fire breaks out at West Hartford apartment complex, no injuries reported

WEST HARTFORD — Just before 3 a.m., The West Hartford Fire Department was called to the apartments at 100 Kane Street on the report of a fire.

Officials say when crews arrived, they saw heavy fire on the third floor, and the Battalion Chief called for a second-alarm, bringing in additional West Hartford fire units, Hartford Fire, New Britain Fire, UConn Fire, and AMR to the scene and for station coverage.

After battling the fire from the inside, the bulk of the flames were knocked down and tenants were evacuated.

Officials say all occupants of the apartment complex were accounted for, and there were no injuries reported.

At this time, eight to 10 apartments have been affected by smoke, water, or fire and the Red Cross and West Hartford Social Services have been contacted to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.