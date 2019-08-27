Hartford Public School students are back in class

Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
HARTFORD -- Class is back in session at Hartford Public Schools.

Tuesday morning, as school buses rolled in students stepped out ready to take on the new school  year.

“I’m just excited to go to school and see my teachers,” says Zerafia Austin, an 8th grader at Thirman Milner Middle School

Community and school leaders lined up in front of Thirman Milner Middle School  ready to cheer on and motivate students.

“We are here to welcome our students and give them a message that they matter and we are excited to see them every day,” says Dr. Leslie Torres- Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent.

Parents say this is just what students need  to ensure they start the year off strong.

“They’re wonderful they do this every year. They’re real supportive this whole school system is great,” says Sandra Reardon, a parent at Thirman Milner Middle School .

