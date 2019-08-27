Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Internet sensation and singer Mason Ramsey to perform at The Big E

Posted 11:41 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, August 27, 2019

SPRINGFIELD — Mason Ramsey, the 12-year-old who went viral thanks to this video of him singing in an Illinois Walmart, is set to sing at The Big E this year!

Since the viral video back in 2018 he’s charmed on national television and dazzled the trendiest music festivals, become the youngest Country artist to sign with a major record label in a generation, stood tall on the Grand Ole Opry stage and released an acclaimed debut singlebut his journey is only just beginning.

He is now signed to Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records as the youngest major label Country artist since Billy Gillman.

Ramsey’s concert will take place on Saturday, September 28th at 8 p.m. at The Court of Honor Stage.

The concert is free with Big E admission, and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Learn more here!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.