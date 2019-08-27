× Internet sensation and singer Mason Ramsey to perform at The Big E

SPRINGFIELD — Mason Ramsey, the 12-year-old who went viral thanks to this video of him singing in an Illinois Walmart, is set to sing at The Big E this year!

Since the viral video back in 2018 he’s charmed on national television and dazzled the trendiest music festivals, become the youngest Country artist to sign with a major record label in a generation, stood tall on the Grand Ole Opry stage and released an acclaimed debut single – but his journey is only just beginning.

He is now signed to Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records as the youngest major label Country artist since Billy Gillman.

Ramsey’s concert will take place on Saturday, September 28th at 8 p.m. at The Court of Honor Stage.

The concert is free with Big E admission, and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

