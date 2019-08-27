× MDC repairing West Hartford water main break

WEST HARTFORD — MDC crews are working to repair a water main that broke Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the MDC said, “Crews are currently in the process of installing a valve that will allow them to make repairs without interrupting water service to any customers. Repairs are now estimated to be complete between 7pm and 9pm this evening. One eastbound lane of Albany Avenue, and the entrance to Flagg Road at Albany Avenue, is expected to remain closed for the duration of this repair.”