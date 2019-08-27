Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

MDC repairing West Hartford water main break

Posted 2:46 PM, August 27, 2019, by

WEST HARTFORD — MDC crews are working to repair a water main that broke Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the MDC said, “Crews are currently in the process of installing a valve that will allow them to make repairs without interrupting water service to any customers. Repairs are now estimated to be complete between 7pm and 9pm this evening. One eastbound lane of Albany Avenue, and the entrance to Flagg Road at Albany Avenue, is expected to remain closed for the duration of this repair.”

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.784865 by -72.760311.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.