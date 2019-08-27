× Mother goes viral with hilarious back-to-school photo

ENFIELD — It’s that time of the year for students and parents to go their separate ways for a few months as college is ready to begin.

For some, the separation from the two can be emotional, but for one mother, she has made it a tradition to entertain the social media world.

According to the Enfield Patch, former Enfield resident Jackie Nason Fashjian’s oldest daughter, Millaina, is beginning her freshman year at Curry College in Milton, Mass.

So in keeping her tradition alive, she decided to take to Facebook with a photo of her being carried out her daughter’s dorm with a caption: