New Haven welcomes teachers back with convocation

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven public schools welcomed teachers back to school with a convocation Tuesday! It was a way to get teachers energized for the year ahead and focused on the districts mission.

One of the missions this year, making sure every child who should be in school is in school.

“We are beefing up our community canvassing efforts, so we started canvassing last week with our kindergarten canvassing. We also will continue on with all of our students where we knock on doors including the superintendent along with all of our partners, encouraging parents to send their kids to school,” said Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks.

The start of the school year no doubt and exciting time for everyone, but New Havens Mayor Toni Harp wants parents to know that success at school starts at home.

“We want people to be excited to come back to school, students and parents alike. Parents don’t just drop your kids off and think that’s all you do. We want you to be active in our schools,” SAID Mayor Toni Harp.

And there’s an incentive to be in school. New Haven promise is an organization that offers college tuition assistance to new haven students who maintain good grades, participate in community service and show up to school!

Those students have one more day to sleep in. It’s back to school Thursday for the nearly 22,000 students in New Haven that the district serves.

