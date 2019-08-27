Puerto Ricans stock up on food and emergency supplies while Tropical Storm Dorian makes its way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS - Puerto Rico is on high alert as Tropical Storm Dorian is making its way to the island. It is expected to make landfall Wednesday.

It was just two years ago when Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Maria. Up to this day, they are still recovering and now that another hurricane is coming, all they can do is best prepare.

"They’re a lot of more prepared, they’re more aware of the situations that are going on right now," said Warner Almanzar of Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Almanzar just came back from visiting family and he said some residents are still trying to get their lives back together from Hurricane Maria.

"There’s still places where there’s no ceilings still because there’s no roofing on houses, they still have the tarps on. There’s a lot of places where there’s no electricity or water," added Almanzar.

Governor Wanda Vasquez said she and other officials are confident everyone is prepared and ready with enough fuel and emergency supplies on hand.

Supermarkets were packed with people stocking up on water and any resources they can find.

"Seemed like everybody was getting gas. The gas station was backed up and food was starting the supermarket people were preparing," said Anthony Dewdney of Springfield, Mass.

Ariana Beltran said she was shocked to find out store owners there were purposely hiking up their prices.

"They’re really mad because of the advantage the store owners are taking from them. The prices are going up really high for them, it’s really unfair to some people because honestly, I saw it was 24 water bottles for $12. You don’t really see that anywhere," said Beltran of Springfield, Mass.

"Even this little slight storm, it’s going to be an impact on at least the electrical grid which is not fine yet so it’s going to impact pretty hard," added Almanzar.

Even if the full force of the storm does not hit Puerto Rico, the island could still see several inches of rain and damaging flooding.