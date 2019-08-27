Saba Live Poultry employee charged with animal cruelty arraigned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD — The man who police say killed an escaped cow in a Home Depot parking lot faced a judge Tuesday for an animal cruelty charged.

On July 13, a calf escaped the Saba Live Poultry butcher shop in Bloomfield and workers chased the animal to the back of hardware store parking lot where a worker slit the animal’s throat. The halal method of killing an animal includes the cutting the throat.

The incident sparked both outrage and hateful comments towards the butcher shop.

Last week, an animal rights organization up advertisements in Connecticut to remember a calf that was slaughtered in public.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are running the ads on buses in Hartford for the next four weeks.

“This cow’s attempt at freedom serves as a reminder that no animal willingly gives up true freed`om or their life and the meat industry is responsible for intense cruelty and violence on an unimaginable scale,” PETA Campaign Generalist Emily Raap said.

After ordering the shop closed on July 18, the Department of Agriculture has allowed the butcher shop to resume business, but with a number of stipulations.