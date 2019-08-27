× Skunk tests positive for rabies in Waterford

WATERFORD — A skunk from Waterford has tested positive for rabies, officials say. The skunk is from the North Phillips Street area in town. The animal was tested positive on August 26th.

Officials ask the public to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild animals.

The Ledge Light Health District outlined the dangers of rabies:

“Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus. The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.)”

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 extension 1307 or the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control at 860-442-9451.