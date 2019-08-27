State police give back to school safety tips

Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
MERIDEN — State Police have some safety tips for drivers as school starts up again.

Officials said during the hours 6-9 am and 2-5 pm most children are going back and forth to school so drivers need to watch for children.

Officials said parents need to speak to their children about bus and road safety, and explain how to be visible to drivers and when to enter or exit a bus.

Drivers need to remember to stop for a bus with flashing red lights and stop sign. The fine for ignoring the sign is $470.

Drivers are also reminded to slow down in school zones.

 

