Stop & Shop to hold local job fairs, looking to hire 1,000 associates

HARTFORD — Stop & Shop plans on hiring more than 1,000 part-time associates. To fill those roles, the grocery chain will hold job fairs at its stores in Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, Westchester and Duchess counties.

The job fairs will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st at all 91 locations.

The available positions include part-time opportunities in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. There are also openings on the night crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, and baggers. The company will hire 600 associates in Connecticut.

The part-time positions provide for 12-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old; the other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Interested applicants who are unable to visit a store in-person can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.