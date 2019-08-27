The taste of fall continues Tuesday with low humidity and temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A taste of fall continues this morning with 50s across the state and even a few upper 40s! That low humidity sticks around for the rest of the day today. There is a chance for a passing shower this afternoon but most of the day will be dry.

Tropical Depression #6 has developed between the Carolinas and Bermuda. We are not expecting any direct impacts from the storm. But it will look a little unnerving on satellite later this week as the storm lurks offshore. Connecticut could feel some indirect effects in the form of some humidity and the chance for a few showers Wednesday night. It all depends on how the storm interacts with an approaching cold front.

Then our little taste of fall is over with temperatures returning to the 80s Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, Saturday looks the brightest with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday isn't bad but clouds will increase throughout the day. Then we're watching the chance for some showers on Labor Day.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN:

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to Steadily strengthen over the of the next few days. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico as the storm passes nearby with 2"-4" of rain expected. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the eastern shore of the Dominican Republic. Beyond that, there is a still a high level of uncertainty as to the impacts from Dorian to the Bahamas and Florida. While tropical system forecasting has greatly improved in regards to track projection, intensity forecasts are far more complex and still have improving to do.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with low humidity. Chance isolated shower. High: 73-78.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, slightly more humid. Lows: 55-60.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, more humid. Chance evening/overnight showers. High: Mid 70s - near 80.

THURSDAY: Rain ends early in the morning. Clearing, warmer. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Few showers possible. High: Near 80.

