Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Two teens injured in double shooting in New Haven

Posted 7:56 PM, August 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:13PM, August 27, 2019

NEW HAVEN -- Police said two teens were injured in a double shooting Tuesday night near State Street and May Street.

New Haven Police Department have identified the two victims as an 18-year-old male who suffered a graze wound, and a 15-year-old male who suffered a single gunshot wound.

"The victims were subsequently transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for their injuries," police said. "The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and the victims have been stabilized."

Police said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.