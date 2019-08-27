Two teens injured in double shooting in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police said two teens were injured in a double shooting Tuesday night near State Street and May Street.

New Haven Police Department have identified the two victims as an 18-year-old male who suffered a graze wound, and a 15-year-old male who suffered a single gunshot wound.

"The victims were subsequently transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for their injuries," police said. "The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and the victims have been stabilized."

Police said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.