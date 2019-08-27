Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Rob Gronkowski announces next chapter following New England Patriots

Posted 9:20 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, August 27, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.