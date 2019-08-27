Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
WorkinCT: Hummel Bros in New Haven

NEW HAVEN -- WorkinCT has gone to the dogs in New Haven! More specifically – hot dogs!

Hummel Bros has been an institution in the Elm City for nearly 90 years. What’s the secret to their long success? Quality of meat is one thing, but the secret also lies in the family they’ve created of workers, many of whom have been there for years and some of which have had children work with them at the Long Wharf factory.

Eric Hummel, a third-generation hot-dogger – explains: “My grandfather always told me that if you treat the employees with respect, then they’ll be with us for life. It's an extreme pleasure to do this year after year and these people are the backbone  of what we do."

