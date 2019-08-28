Bacon Academy starts the first day of school a little different 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER -- Students in Colchester went back to school Wednesday, and at the high school you could call it a First Day celebration.

It’s first day the Bacon Academy way. While most students across the state start the first day of school in the classroom, at Bacon Academy things start with a pep rally, followed by tug of war, a dance contest, food trucks and don’t leave out the games!

It a tradition the dates back decades and the students decide how it goes. It’s a way to get kids excited for the year ahead.

“It’s a great Day that establishes the culture and climate of our school it lets them know that we’re a school that cares about them but this is a safe place and a wonderful school for them to be at the kids love it if we went back to a traditional first day of school and probably be fired,” said Mathew Peel, Principal of Bacon Academy.

This day takes a lot of work though and most of that work put in by the students with the help of a few teacher. They start planning in February and spend the months that follow fundraising to pay for all of these activities.

“Starting in February from small things like bake sales to car washes even 10% at local restaurants they raised over $7000 so very proud of them,” said Michael Mal a Teacher at Bacon Academy.

A first day tradition carried down year after year.

“I thought that’s a pretty cool way to start my sisters class was a senior so I saw her doing it and I was like wow that looks like a lot of fun I could get involved with that,” said Ethan Cundro, a student at Bacon Academy.

Once the first day fun comes to an end, it’s back to The classroom Thursday.