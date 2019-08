× Construction delays push Region 12 schools to open late

WASHINGTON — Schools in Region 12 will delay their first day of school until next week.

The district, which covers Bridgewater, Roxbury, and Washington, said construction was the cause of the delay. School was supposed to open Thursday.

We had a slight delay in construction schedule. Region 12 Schools will start on Tuesday, September 3rd — R12Super (@r12_super) August 27, 2019

The superintendent tweeted, “We had a slight delay in construction schedule. Region 12 Schools will start on Tuesday, September 3rd”