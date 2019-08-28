Democratic candidates for Hartford mayor talk about building community days before FOX61 debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In just two weeks three Democratic candidates will be on the ticket vying for the office of mayor.

The main theme between them is bringing the Hartford community together.

Familiar face Eddie Perez was going door-to-door in Hartford talking with voters about his run for a return to the Mayor's office.

"I’ve been an organizer of community person my whole life and I think a lot of people in Hartford expect a mayor they can connect and bring the city together," said Perez.

The former mayor of Hartford served nine years in office before resigning in 2010 over felony corruption charges. Those charges were later vacated by a higher court.

Perez says he’s a changed man who wants to continue the serve the community that has meant so much to him.

"He’s always been the same person. Always very helpful to everyone in the community and that’s why we need around here," said Milda Santiago. "I think he needs another opportunity to finish what he started."

Incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin wants to build on the economic and development growth that he says is moving through all neighborhoods.

"Over the past three and a half years, we’ve had to take the city from a place of real crisis to fragile stability that we’re working to build on," said Mayor Bronin.

Mayor Bronin feels there is a lot left to do and says he wants to continue to keep Hartford moving in the right direction.

"We’ve seen a lot of growth in the city," said Cathey Coss. "He’s getting some great momentum. I think he will continue to build on that and do even greater things this next time."

State Representative Brandon McGee feels Mayor Bronin hasn’t done enough to properly serve Hartford’s diverse neighborhoods.

He believes the growth downtown hasn’t trickled down into other parts of the city.

"We can’t continue to spend money on stadiums and not address the family neighborhoods that make up this city," said McGee.

Along with those three candidates in the primary, Republican endorsed nominee J. Stan McCauley, a Democrat endorsed across party lines, will be in the mayoral debate.

He’ll be on the ballot in November.

The Democratic primary is September 10th.

