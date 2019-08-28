× Glastonbury police seek driver who took off after hitting bicyclist

GLASTONBURY — Glastonbury police are seeking a pickup driver who took off Wednesday morning after hitting bicyclist.

Police said around 5:30 a.m. a bicyclist was traveling on New London Turnpike near the entrance to Rte. 17 when she was struck by a Silver Ford F-150 operated by a white male, who left the scene, southbound on Rte. 17.

Police said the bicyclist was knocked off the bike and sustained minor injuries, which she sought treatment for on her own, and she later reported the incident to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or may know anyone matching the description of the operator, who may have been traveling that route early this morning, is asked to contact Ofc. Reynolds at 860-633-8301 reference case #1900017151. Thank you.