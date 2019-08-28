× Groton man arrested, charged in connection with double fatal I-95 crash

NORTH STONINGTON — State police say 38-year-old Jose Noriega-Gonzalez from Groton was arrested, facing numerous charges following a double fatal crash in December on I-95.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on December 16th, 2018 near exits 91 and 92. Two vehicles were involved. State police said that the driver of one of the cars was traveling north on I-95 southbound. The cars collided and killed both passengers in the front seats. The three other people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

The two people who died in the crash were identified as Eric Ramakers, 37 of Arizona, and Lorna Valcin, 26 of Massachusetts.

State police say an extensive investigation lead to the arrest of one of the drivers, Noriega-Gonzalez. Noriega-Gonzalez is charged with driving under the influence, wrong-way driving, manslaughter, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Noriega-Gonzalez is being held on $1.5 million and will be seen in court on September 10th.