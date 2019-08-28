× Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president,” Gillibrand said on Twitter. “I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

The New York Times was first to report on Gillibrand’s announcement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.