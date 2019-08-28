Meriden police seeking specific information related to investigation into Perrie Mason’s death

MERIDEN — Meriden police put out a post on their Facebook Wednesday morning asking for some specific information to help with their investigation on Perrie Mason’s death.

Police want to speak to anyone who had an eyelash appointment scheduled with Perrie Mason on either August 16th, 17th, or 18th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Femia at 203-630-6219.

Perrie Mason, the Meriden mother of two, was found dead at a Waterbury textile facility last Thursday.

The scene became the center of the investigation into Mason’s disappearance. Her fiance, Jason Watson, works at the textile facility.

Watson was arrested Tuesday and has been named the prime suspect in the case.

According to officials, the family is working with DCF to determine where or with whom Mason’s children will be placed.

No further specifics on the case and Watson’s charges were released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being handled primarily by Meriden’s Major Crimes Division.