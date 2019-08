× PD: Man stabbed in chest in Vernon

VERNON — Police are responding to a stabbing incident on Union Street.

Vernon Police Department said the stabbing took place around 6:30 p.m. Police said one male victim has suffered a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to Rockville General Hospital where his injuries are non life-threatening.

No other details have been released at this time.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.