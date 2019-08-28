Police: Enfield pursuit that killed 2 followed departmental protocol

Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
ENFIELD  — A Connecticut police chief says a pursuit into Massachusetts that resulted in the deaths of the fleeing driver and a postal worker followed departmental policy.

Enfield Chief Alaric Fox says the involved officers’ conduct in the crash that killed 47-year-old David Cersosimo and 59-year-old Daniel Nacin last Thursday was in accordance with protocols.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Cersosimo, of Rocky Hill, was being pursued due to several motor vehicle violations. The four-mile chase crossed from Enfield into neighboring Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where Cersosimo’s pickup crashed into Nacin’s mail truck.

Fox says his department will conduct a supervisory critique and analysis, as well as an internal affairs investigation, into the crash.

Nacin, of Enfield, was a 40-year postal service employee filling in for a co-worker.

The case remains under investigation.

