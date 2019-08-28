× Rory McIlroy commits to 2020 travelers championship

CROMWELL — The Travelers Championship today announced that Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the 2020 tournament next June at TPC River Highlands.

“I really missed playing at TPC River Highlands this year, so I’m looking forward to coming back in 2020,” McIlroy said. “The Travelers Championship is one of the best events on the PGA TOUR, with a tremendous atmosphere, great fans, an awesome practice facility and now a new clubhouse that I can’t wait to see.”

“Rory had an outstanding season this year and his victory last weekend adds to his legacy on the PGA TOUR,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We appreciate his early commitment as we continue our focus on making next year’s Travelers Championship our best tournament yet.”

McIlroy made his Travelers Championship debut in 2017, when he tied for 17th. He then tied for 12th at TPC River Highlands in 2018. A 30-year-old from Northern Ireland, McIlroy turned professional in 2007. He has eight wins on the European Tour, has been a member of the past five European Ryder Cup teams and has spent 95 weeks as the top-ranked player in the world.

“We’re planning on having a fantastic Travelers Championship in 2020 with another world-class field, and Rory’s commitment is just the beginning,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We’ve gotten to know Rory over the years and developed a really great relationship with him. He’s supported our tournament in the past and said he wanted to come back. I can’t wait to see him play next year.”

The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 22–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tickets or for more information, click here.