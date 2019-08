HARTFORD — ‘Tis the season for back to school! We know not every kid likes this time but those photos on the first day of school are always ones to treasure.

Got any back to school photos you’d like to share?

Submit them below!

You can share yours by emailing us at share61@fox61.com, tag us on Facebook, Twitteror Instagram, send them through the FOX61 app, or use the “submit” button below (desktop only).