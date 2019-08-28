× The Big E 2019: A guide to food, entertainment, and attractions

The Big E is fast upon us, so here’s a guide from the festival to help make the most out of your trip:

ENTERTAINMENT

Concerts from more than 80 live bands. DJs to rock the house. And a couple of great experiences added to the mix, this year’s line-up is sure to please everyone.

Music lovers, get ready to put on your dancing shoes. This year has a diverse line-up of great shows at The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield and Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by Mattress Firm. More musical entertainment can be found daily on The E Stage, sponsored by Blue Chair Bay Rum.

The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield

All shows take place at 7:30pm and are free, unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 13: AJR

Sept. 14: Loverboy

Sept. 15: Skillet

Sept. 20: Back to the 80s – A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, Missing Persons

Sept. 21: Sugar Ray

Sept. 22: Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration, 4pm

Sept. 27: Collective Soul

Sept. 28: Carly Rae Jepsen

Sept. 29: Foreigner

Free concerts come with the option of purchasing Premium reserved seating for $29, which includes Fair admission, a $15 value, when purchased prior to the show date. Tickets are available at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office.

Also in The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield, Sept. 16-19; 23-26 – Take an exciting ride at the

All American Thriller Monster Truck Ride, produced by JM Motorsport Productions, Inc. ($10)

Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by MattressFirm

All concerts are free with Fair admission.

Sept. 13: Drake White & The Big Fire, 8pm

Sept. 13-15: Brynn Cartelli, 3pm

Sept. 13; 19-20; 26: DJ Anomaly, 6pm

Sept. 13-18: Mariachi Mexico Antiguo, 11am, 1 & 6pm (no 6pm show 9/13-15)

Sept. 14-15; 21-22; 27-29: VEO, 6pm

Sept. 14: Bowling for Soup, 8pm

Sept. 15: Blue Oyster Cult, 8pm

Sept. 16-17: Rave On, 3 pm

Sept. 16-18: The Georgia Satellites, 8pm

Sept. 18-19: Ambrosia, 3pm

Sept. 19: Lettuce, 8pm

Sept. 19-23: Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, 11am, 1 & 6pm (no 6pm show 9/19-21; no 1 & 6pm show 9/22)

Sept. 20 – 22: Up, Up and Away! Starring Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., 3pm

Sept. 20: Scott Stapp, the Voice of Creed, 8pm

Sept. 21: Naughty by Nature, 8pm

Sept. 22: FAT, 8pm

Sept. 22: Collector Car Live! With hosts Mike Brewer of Wheeler Dealers and Wayne Carini of Chasing Classic Cars, Noon; Parade of Cars, 9:30am

Sept. 23-24: Atlanta Rhythm Section, 3pm

Sept. 23-25: John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, 8pm

Sept. 24-29: Saraphina Violin 11, 1 & 6pm (no 6pm show 9/26-29)

Sept. 25-26: The Original Wailers, 3pm

Sept. 26: Los Lonely Boys, 8pm

Sept. 27: DJ Meechie, 6pm; Matt Maratea, 7:30pm; Lil DJay, 8pm; Cautious Clay, 8:30pm

Sept: 27-29: The Artimus Pyle Band (honoring the Music of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd), 3pm

Sept. 28: Mason Ramsey, 8pm

Sept. 29: Walker Hayes, 8pm

The E Stage, sponsored by Blue Chair Bay Rum

The number of national and emerging artists performing at The Big E will double this year with performances by more than 50 solo and group acts. Located at the Flag Plaza, the venue will feature talent of all ages and genres, including Blue Eyed Blackbird, NliteN, The Kings, Joon, Matt Maratea, West End Blend, Swimmer and many more. Daily showtimes are 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30pm, with an additional 9pm show, Thursday – Saturday. Shea Braceland sings the National Anthem at 10am to kick off the Fair Sept. 13, for Military Appreciation Day. For a complete schedule, visit TheBigE.com.

Get ready for a full day or more to get through the long list of attractions at The Big E. The fun can be found at the Mardi Gras and Daily Parades; The Big E Circus Spectacular; Mutts Gone Nuts, sponsored by Leaf Filter Gutter Protection; Camel Kingdom presents Sahara, sponsored by Uncommon USA; Timberworks Lumberjacks: Olympics of the Forest, sponsored by xfinity; Commerford’s Petting Zoo; the North American Midway; Street Performers Carrie McQueen, and “Soltar.” Mural artist, ARCY, will paint enormous murals depicting ESE’s history on the north side of the Coliseum, Sept. 13-26.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The Coliseum, Sept. 27-29, 7pm

One of Canada’s most recognized icons, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are returning to The Big E for the first time since 2007. The RCMP Musical Ride represents a colorful Canadian tradition. The troop of 32 horses and “Mounties” will run through a variety of cavalry exercises choreographed to music. The routines consist of intricate figures and drills that demand the utmost control, timing and coordination. The riders act as ambassadors of goodwill and promote the RCMP’s image all over the world.

2019 FAIR FEATURES

Eastern States Exposition History Museum

Hampden County Building • Daily, 10am – 10pm

This permanent exhibit tells the tale of the largest event on the East Coast through photography, memorabilia, artifacts and historic items from the Exposition’s archives. This year the exhibit will feature a salute to the Massachusetts Building and Junior Achievement, conceived by an Exposition co-founder, Horace A. Moses, both celebrating centennials in 2019.

Junior Achievement Centennial

This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Junior Achievement, founded on the grounds of Eastern States Exposition by Horace A. Moses. Now a global non-profit youth organization, it is dedicated to preparing young people for success. Events and festivities for this celebration will take place throughout the day September 28, Junior Achievement Day.

Timberworks Lumberjacks: Olympics of the Forest, sponsored by xfinity

Feast your eyes on this tree-mendous show! Captivating audiences for the past 25 years, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show provides a un-be-leaf-able display of man against the impossible. Feel the rush of adrenaline as competitors’ race up poles, saw through twelve inches of aspen, and show off their fancy footwork and competitive spirit while running on logs. Drawing live audiences of over one million combined, Timberworks Lumberjack Shows is an exciting and entertaining adventure providing audiences with a unique blend of sports, history, and comedy.

Camel Kingdom presents Sahara, sponsored by Uncommon USA

Near the Circus Spectacular Tent

Camel Kingdom joins us for the third year, bringing their Sahara presentation to our guests. Featuring a rare breed of blue-eyed, spotted dromedary camels, the exhibit presents an educational glimpse into the world of this spectacular species. The camels also star in the Circus Spectacular daily at 1, 4 & 7pm.

Circus Spectacular

Under The Big Top • Daily, 1, 4 & 7pm

Ringmasters Billy Martin (Sept. 13-22) and Andre McClain (Sept. 23-29) host the slapstick comedy of Steve and Ryan, the majesty of America’s Show Camels, Slinko, the Urias Family Daredevils performing the Globe of Death, and more under the world-famous Bellucci big top. New! Premium reserved circus tickets are $10, at TheBigE.com.

Mutts Gone Nuts, sponsored by Leaf Filter Gutter Protection

At the Mallary Rotunda • Daily – 11am, 2:30 & 6pm

What a trans-fur-mation! From shelters to showbiz; grab a front row seat and watch as Scott and Joan Houghton display their adopted canines’ unique talents. The Big E is so doggone excited to present you with the perfect combination of comedy and canines. Since 1985 the Houghton’s have been bringing their unique blend of circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo; creating a pawsivite family- friendly environment for all.

CARS, CARS, CARS

Collector Car Live, sponsored by Mark’s Auto Parts, returns to The Big E Sept. 22 at noon in a new location — The Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by MattressFirm. Velocity Channel favorites, Mike Brewer of Wheeler Dealers and Wayne Carini of Chasing Classic Cars will emcee. This automotive event features a first class line-up of vehicles from Brass Era cars to million dollar exotics, plus commentary and interviews by show hosts and car experts.

Each week The Big E brings a new group of collector, classic, and custom cars to line the Avenue of States from 8am to 4pm, weather permitting. This year’s line-up includes: Connecticut Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Sept. 14; Mustangs of Massachusetts Car Club, Sept. 15; Model A Ford Club of Connecticut, Sept. 18; Pioneer Valley GTO Association, Sept. 19; 4 Seasons Rambler Club, Sept. 20; Mark’s Classic Cruise Day, sponsored by Mark’s Auto Parts, Sept. 22; The Car Club of New England, Sept. 27; Corvette Club of Western Mass., Sept. 28; and MOPAR Day hosted by the Car Club of New England. DJ Bruce Marshall, of The Valley’s Classic Hits 97.7FM and 1250AM, will be onsite at each event spinning hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

FAIR FOOD

At The Big E, it’s all about food! Sink your teeth into one of our signature desserts, The Big E Cream Puff and Big Éclair, or experience The Big E Craz-E Burger! Craving something specific? Not only are there hundreds of options to choose from across the grounds, but new dishes are available each year for you to try. Try the new Gertrude’s Pretzel, homemade giant pretzels with a variety of toppings and dips, on Springfield Road. Stop by the Chocolate Moonshine Co. for a sweet treat or taste the new Hot Wisconsin Cheese on Springfield Road. Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods joins the line-up in the Young Building’s Bistro and Souper Bowl returns on New England Avenue. So don’t fill up before coming to the Fair this fall—we’re guaranteed to have your favorite foods and so much more!

AGRICULTURE

Known as the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard, The Big E offers an exceptional educational showcase and an up-close view of life on the farm. Stop by to see FFA and 4-H youth competitors from across the country participating in livestock shows and native produce competitions.

Mallary Complex

Cowabunga, jump into life on the farm with cows, sheep, goats, llamas and more throughout the Fair. Take a guided tour of the Mallary Complex at Moo U, under the rotunda, every day starting at 10am.

The Butter Sculpture

Be sure to witness the food artistry team of Jim Victor and Marie Pelton’s masterpiece made from 600 pounds of Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery Cooperative butter! Look for this year’s sculpture celebrating Chocolate Milk Day and the 100th anniversary of the Massachusetts Building and Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery Cooperative.

Chocolate Milk Day

You heard it here first, The Big E hosts its first ever Chocolate Milk Day, sponsored by the Massachusetts Dairy Promotion Board. Find out why milk is so important to a healthy diet and the role it plays in New England agriculture. Make sure to enjoy a moo-velous glass of delicious, nutrient-rich chocolate milk all day at the Fair.

EASTERN STATES FARMERS MARKET AND WINE BARN

Home to some of New England’s finest wines, cheeses, ciders and more! Sample and purchase many of the award-winning wines from The Big E Northeast Gold Wine, Cider & Perry contest in the Wine Barn.

Agricultural demonstrations, such as spinning and weaving, in the Fiber Nook, or cooking in the Demonstration Kitchen, with demos by Center Square Grill! Want a refreshing drink? Grab a wine slushie and cheese plate, or a wine sundae in The Wine Café and relax in the courtyard. Don’t forget to check out The Fiber Festival of New England, Nov. 2 & 3!

4-H Milk Booth & Apple Booth

Don’t miss out on the “udder-tunity” to indulge in an old-fashioned chocolate, vanilla or strawberry “Jetshake!” Stop by the 4-H Milk Booth located under the Mallary Rotunda. Or, if you feel like having a light, healthy snack, the 4-H Apple Booth in Farm-A-Rama will hit the spot.

Farm-A-Rama

It’s your chance to be a famer for a day. Start by harvesting eggs and veggies, or milk a cow at the Farm to Family Table Experience, an immersive environment including the “Fill My Plate” interactive dinner table. Watch chicks hatch, see a sow and litter, honey bees and the Hallamore Clydesdales all in Farm-A-Rama.

Eastern States Exposition Horse Show

Witness the elegance of horses trotting, cantering and galloping toward first place in the Eastern States Exposition Horse Show, a United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Heritage Competition, sponsored by Williams Distributing. Coliseum shows include the: Hunter Show and USHJA Zone 1 HOTY Finals, Sept. 11-15; $15,000 Hunter Classic, Sept. 13; and Saddlebreds, Hackneys, Morgans, Friesians, and Open Opportunity Classes, Sept. 19-22; The Big E Draft Horse Show, Sept. 26-29, featuring the $50,000 Six-Horse Hitch Showdown, the Haflinger and Hitch Pony Finals and the North American Classic Cart Series Finals, Sept. 29; and the 4-H Horse Show, Sept. 18-21.

The Eastern States Exposition Horse Show was granted the USEF Heritage Competition Designation on July 1, 2016. This prestigious designation places the show with an elite group of Federation licensed competitions that have been established for a long period of time and have made substantial contributions toward the development and promotion of the sport.

ESE Equestrian Hall of Fame Presentation

Join us to honor the sixth inductee into the Eastern States Exposition Equestrian Hall of Fame, Sept. 21 at 6pm. The Hall of Fame was established in 2014 to recognize individuals and equines that have shown excellence in their discipline, made significant achievements in the competition world and made outstanding contributions to the sport and equestrian community. Nominations are open to actively competing or retired horses as well as individuals who have been affiliated with Eastern States Exposition at year-round shows or Big E horse shows.

More in the Coliseum

Fairgoers can also enjoy competitions in Horse Pulling, Sept. 16 and Ox Pulling, Sept. 17, 4-H as well as Sheepdog Trials, Sept. 23 at 11am & 4pm.

NEW ENGLAND CENTER

Step inside the New England Center and see some of the most creative, hand-made objects in the region. Home of the Creative Arts, 4-H Clubs, Food Contests and more, the New England Center is the perfect place to see award-winning creations. See what fun, family entertainment is happening on the New England Center Community Stage or watch creativity in the making at the Demonstration Corral.

Creative Arts

If you have a passion for the arts, visit the New England Center to see the display of entries and winners from the Exposition’s annual Creative Arts contests – photography, quilting, sewing, knitting, pottery, beading, decorative paintings on fabric, hand weaving and other needlework entries and winners. This year’s New England Center contest lineup includes: The Make it with Clay Contest, Sept. 17; Lego Building Contest, Sept. 18; Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge, Sept. 21; The Woodturning Contest and the Mr. Potato Contest, Sept. 25; The Big E Paper Airplane Contest, Sept. 26; and the Tabletop Tailgating Contest, Sept. 28.

Food Contests

Culinary amateurs display their talents in a variety of contests including: The Big E Crazy Food Contest, Sept. 13; Cookie Contest, Sept. 14; Red Star Yeast Bread Baking Contest, Sept. 15; Cooking with Bacon, Sept. 17; Cooking with Honey, Sept. 19; King Arthur Pie Baking Contest, Sept. 22; the Massachusetts Maple Syrup Cooking Contest and Salsa Making Contest, Sept. 24; Cooking with Pumpkin, Sept. 26; Cooking with Local Craft Beer, Sept. 27; and the Cupcake Contest, Sept. 29.

STORROWTON VILLAGE

An oasis of peace and tranquility, this reconstructed, 18th and 19th century New England Village surrounds a picturesque village green. During the Fair, it will be humming with activity, such as demonstrations of chair making, tinsmithing, spinning, weaving and pottery. There will also be glass blowing demonstrations by Mobile Glass Studios, children’s games on the green and tours of historic buildings. Fairgoers will have a unique opportunity to meet the 2019 Special Olympics Massachusetts National Games Team and learn more about the Special Olympics on the Green Sept. 29, 2pm. Be sure to stop by the Gilbert Farmstead to see the Swift River Historical Society exhibit.

Entertainment in the Village

Come to the Storrowton Village Gazebo to see: Tommy Vee, Hypnotist Extraordinaire, Sept 13-18; Twinkle Time, Sept. 19-23; and Songs Across America, Sept. 24-29. Showtimes are 12:30, 3:30 & 6:30pm. The New England Digital Accordion Orchestra performs Sept. 17 at 3:30pm.

AVENUE OF STATES

The only place in the nation where you can visit all six New England States without leaving the fairgrounds. Each state puts its best foot forward offering unique products, literature, travel information and more, making the Avenue one of the most popular attractions at the Fair. Check out Harvest New England Day, Sept. 27 from 10am to 9pm when the lawns of the buildings contain a plethora of native products and specialty vendors.

Massachusetts Building Centennial

The Massachusetts Building celebrates its 100th anniversary Sept. 16 with special activities, entertainment and guests. Come join the fun as we honor the first building to be erected on The Avenue of States.

SHOPPING

Treat yourself to something special, buy a few gifts and crafts for family and friends or start (and finish) your holiday shopping – at The Big E. The buildings and byways overflow with unique shops and vendors to satisfy all your shopping needs. Don’t forget to stop by an Official Big E Merchandise store for your Fairwear! T-shirts, sweats, hats and more! Bring home a memento of the 2019 Fair. Operated by TSMGI, stores are located inside Gate 5, Visitors’ Center East and on Commonwealth Avenue.

Crafts

Find a bounty of beautifully created crafts in Craft Common (on Storrowton Village’s back green), along Hampden Avenue, and in the Carriage House. Discover one-of-a-kind jewelry, artwork, piggy banks, dolls, bird houses, pottery, engraved signs and more.

Outdoor Exhibits

Searching for the perfect addition to your backyard? Hoping to find a new garage, shed, hot tub, or maybe a tractor? Find all you’re searching for and more as you make your way around the fairgrounds.

Better Living Center

Our 123,000 Square foot shopping center has something for everyone. In the BLC, find everything from fine jewelry to the latest hair accessories, kitchen gadgets or unique items for your pet. Watch the demonstrations in awe as you discover how certain products work. Everything you need, all under one roof.

The Shops at Storrowton

Make sure to stop by The Storrowton Village Gift Shop, in the Phillips House. Storrowton offers colorful scarves and accents, music boxes, whimsical designs, bicycle bells, jewelry, patches, socks, novelty dish towels, and more. After touring Potter Mansion, stop by the Christmas Shop and Gears and Fears Steampunk Shop to pick up some quality goodies! Close by on the lower level of the Grange Building the Yankee Candle Shop offers an array of scented candles, candleholders, dinnerware, and accessories to help lighten your holiday shopping.

International Plaza in the Young Building

Looking for unique products? Maybe some home décor or keepsakes? We have some great products from around the world featuring places such as Ireland, India, Ecuador, Greece, China, Thailand and more. Step foot in The International Plaza and let us guide you through the unique cultural amusements from around the world right here at the fair.

Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula Showcase

Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula Showcase is a cultural, educational, trade and tourism showcase and features products from the Emerald Isle. Stop in for a sampling of Irish whiskey, gin and vodka at the new Dingle Whiskey Bar. Exhibitors include: Dingle Crystal; Dingle Whiskey Distillery; Brian de Staic Jewellery; Celtic Gifts; Dingle Linens; and the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance representing 180 businesses across the Dingle Peninsula – www.dingle-peninsula.ie. You’ll also find Louis Mulcahy Pottery, Sacred Heart University, Dingle Skellig & Benner’s Hotels, Tripster Travel Posters, My Ireland Box, Ionad a Bhlascaoid (Blasket Island Heritage Center) and the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England. The Dingle Peninsula is delighted to be the Sister City of West Springfield and looks forward to welcoming all visitors of The Big E and New England to its Showcase. Cead Míle Fáilte. Visit “The Irish Embassy” European Pub featuring products from Ireland’s Dingle Distillery.

Buy Advance Discount Tickets & Save!

Advance discount tickets and Midway Magic vouchers are available online at TheBigE.com and at The Big E Box Office through Sept. 11 or at Big Y® World Class Market® Aug. 22 through Sept. 11. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12. Advance Midway Magic vouchers are $25, valid any one day Mon. – Fri. or exchange for 26 ride coupons Sat. & Sun.

Opening Day is Friday, Sept. 13 and to celebrate the occasion, The Big E offers many ways to save:

Be A Kid For A Day – everyone pays the children’s admission of just $10

Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by VA New England Healthcare System

Active duty and retired military personnel – Free with ID

Dependents of active duty military personnel – Free with ID

Veterans (no dependents) – Free with DD-214, a U.S Department of Veterans Affairs photo ID, or proof of Membership to any veterans’ organization



Regular Gate Admission

Adults $15/Children ages 6-12 $10; Children five and under are free. Midway Magic Passes, $30. Go to the front of the line with the Midway Express Access, $15. Gate tickets and Midway Magic passes are sold online at thebige.com and Big Y® World Class Market® Sept. 12-29. 17-Day Value Passes are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-12. Value Passes are available online now through Sept. 29 and at Big Y® World Class Market® Aug. 22 – Sept. 29.

Gate Discounts

Six-After-Five – Admission is only $6 after 5pm Mon. – Thurs.

Senior Days – Age 60 and over just $12 Mon. – Thurs.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8am. Buildings, exhibits and crafts – 10am to 10pm, Saturdays to 11pm. Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States are open until 9pm. The Village Craft Area is open until 10pm. The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday, 10am to 11pm; and Sat., 10am to 11pm.

The Fair takes place Sept. 13 – 29 in West Springfield, Mass, and will be jam-packed with food, entertainment, and so much more! Visit TheBigE.com to sign up for emails and connect on social media to be the first to get exclusive information. Join us at #BigEMoments.