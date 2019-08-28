Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
The ‘Isle of Safety’ commemorated in the Capital City

Posted 6:02 PM, August 28, 2019

HARTFORD – It is a piece of history commemorated in Hartford.

The “Isle of Safety” stood by the Old State House from 1913 to 1976, and now a commemorative plaque and outline of paving bricks are in place marking the bustling meeting place where trolley and bus commuters used to get around the capital area.

“It’s just a piece of Hartford history,” said Bob Rosenberg, the project coordinator of the Isle of Safety restoration project. Rosenberg added, “It was really a central point for the people and the trolleys and ultimately the buses.

With the groundwork completed in Hartford, the actual Isle of Safety structure is about to get a full restoration at its current home on the property of the Connecticut Trolley Museum.

Supporters, between the Old State House and the Trolley Museum say that about $175,000 was raised to return the structure to its original grandeur.

The work on the Isle of Safety is expected to take just over a month.

Gina Maria Alimberti, the business manager of the Connecticut Trolley Museum said, “It’s 106 years old and it’s Hartford history. Alimberti added, “it’s part of our story.”

