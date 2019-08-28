University of Tennessee Chattanooga on alert, suspicious person with gun reported
CHATTANOOGA — The University of Tennessee Chattanooga issued an alert Wednesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious person on campus.
The school said that they are looking for a suspect who was reportedly seen carrying a rifle. The focus of the investigation is in the Fletcher Hall area.
The school is not on lockdown at this time.
Police said they were looking for a white man with blond hair carrying a rifle who was reportedly seen walking towards the school.
At this time, a suspect has not been located.
35.045922 -85.295266