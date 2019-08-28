× University of Tennessee Chattanooga on alert, suspicious person with gun reported

CHATTANOOGA — The University of Tennessee Chattanooga issued an alert Wednesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious person on campus.

The school said that they are looking for a suspect who was reportedly seen carrying a rifle. The focus of the investigation is in the Fletcher Hall area.

The school is not on lockdown at this time.

Police said they were looking for a white man with blond hair carrying a rifle who was reportedly seen walking towards the school.

At this time, a suspect has not been located.

The campus is still not reportedly on lockdown, but students I’ve spoken to say they are still taking precautions and leaving campus while police are on-campus searching for the armed man.

Students say McCallie Ave. is currently blocked. — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) August 28, 2019

Police are looking for an armed man @UTChattanooga campus. Personal note: I have a family member who was on-campus during this searching she says that students are leaving campus after seeing police on-campus search for the man described below. pic.twitter.com/EZ9g3XrInw — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) August 28, 2019

CPD is assisting UTC PD on this call. Units from both departments are searching for a suspect fitting the description provided. At this time, a suspect has not been located. Anyone with info that could help police should call 911 or UTC Police at 423-425-4357. https://t.co/Mh1Xb60Htb — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) August 28, 2019