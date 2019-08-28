Submit a question for the candidates in the Hartford Mayoral Debate
University of Tennessee Chattanooga on alert, suspicious person with gun reported

Posted 1:04 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:19PM, August 28, 2019

CHATTANOOGA — The University of Tennessee Chattanooga issued an alert Wednesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious person on campus.

The school said that they are looking for a suspect who was reportedly seen carrying a rifle. The focus of the investigation is in the Fletcher Hall area.

The school is not on lockdown at this time.

Police said they were looking for a white man with blond hair carrying a rifle who was reportedly seen walking towards the school.

At this time, a suspect has not been located.

