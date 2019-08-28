WEATHER WATCH: Locally heavy rain expected Wednesday afternoon into night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're on the WEATHER WATCH for the chance of locally heavy rain this afternoon and into tonight.

By "locally heavy" I mean some towns could pick up 2"-3”+ with big puddles/poor drainage issues. Other towns may get very little. It all depends on where an axis of heavy rain decides to set up. It's looking like the best chance for those heavy downpours is the farther east you go in southern New England.

This is all indirectly related to Tropical Storm Erin. While the storm remains well offshore, moisture streaming ahead of Erin will enhance rainfall here.

We should have a better idea where the axis of heavy rain sets up Wednesday morning. But for now, it remains a tricky precipitation forecast with highly variable rainfall amounts across the state.

Rain ends by Thursday morning followed by clearing skies and less humid weather Thursday.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, Saturday looks the brightest with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday isn't bad but clouds will increase throughout the day. There is a chance for a shower late Sunday but showers are more likely on Labor Day.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN:

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico as the storm approaches the island on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds along with 4"-6" of rain are likely. There could be some isolated 10" amounts with flash flooding expected.

Beyond that, there is still a high level of uncertainty as to the impacts from Dorian to the Bahamas and Florida. It depends a lot on the storm's interaction with the island of Puerto Rico. The official track has the storm making landfall as a hurricane in Florida early Monday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, more humid. Chance afternoon showers, heaviest rain late-day and at night. High: 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, especially in eastern CT. Pockets of flash flooding possible. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Clearing, warmer, less humid. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance for a late-day shower. High: Mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Few showers possible. High: Near 80.

