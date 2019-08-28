West Hartford students return back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD — Wednesday morning, school buses rolled into West Hartford, a sign that the school year has begun.

Students at St. Brigid-St. Augustine Partnership School greeted their teachers and principal with big hugs.

"I’m just so excited to see all my friends again we’re actually texting last night I can’t wait to see you guys,” said Elizabeth Paw, a 7th grader.

“This school has such a great community everyone gets along so well here,” said Genesis Guerrero, a 7th grader.

Students tell FOX61 they are ready to put in hard work.

”There is more work to do so I’m trying to push myself to do great this year,” said Kyra Sampson, an 8th grader.

“We are going to have a great year. I am confident about it,” said Rebecca Goddard, the Principal.