56% say climate change is an emergency; 72% call for congressional action to reduce gun violence

HAMDEN — A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday reported that 56 percent of those polled say that climate change is an emergency, while 42 percent do not.

Another section of the results found voters think that the United States isn’t doing enough to address climate change, with 67 percent of voters saying more needs to be done – a new high since the question was first asked by the Quinnipiac University Poll in December 2015.

“As fires in the Amazon rainforest serve as just the latest concern about the planet, there is a sense of urgency about climate change among American voters,” said Mary Snow, Polling Analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll. “More than half call it an emergency.”

“Congress needs to do more to reduce gun violence say 72 percent of voters, including 50 percent of Republicans, 93 percent of Democrats, and 75 percent of independents.