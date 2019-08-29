Another season in the record books for the Hartford Yard Goats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In their third season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, the Hartford Yard Goats put up some numbers they are proud of even though the team failed to make the playoffs.

From a box office standpoint, front office brass says the season was a success.

Tim Restall, the president of the Yard Goats was talking about sellouts as his staff was prepping for the 70th and final home game of the baseball season.

“We had 41 sellouts the first year, we had 47 the second, and this year 51.” Restall added the Yard Goats have now greeted over 400,000 fans, “and that doesn’t count all the UConn, University of Hartford, and high school games.”

Jeff Dooley, the voice of the Yard Goats said a devoted fan base has been central to the teams success.

“We are just so blessed to have the best fans in baseball," said Dooley.

Overlooking the diamond from his mezzanine office, Restall laughed, “Just 223 days until opening day next year.”