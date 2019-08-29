× Capt. Duff never fired gun during shooting: Investigation

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police said they are taking over the investigation of a shooting that resulted in the death of one man and the wounding of a police captain.

Police said Captain Anthony Duff did not fire his weapon in the August 12 fatal shooting of Troy Clark. Duff had attempted to prevent the murder of Troy Clark.

Police said in a statement, “The investigation revealed that Captain Duff did not fire his weapon during this incident.” The State Attorney’s office was handling the investigation.

Duff made a public appearance on Thursday. He was released from the hospital last week.

46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, died after he was shot in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue in New Haven just before 9:30 p.m.

Capt. Anthony Duff tried to stop the shooter by chasing him on foot, but Duff was shot by the same person, who remains at large.